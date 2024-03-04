Eastern sophomore Grady Barber shot for 19 points and pulled down nine rebounds in the Warriors’ Southeast Sectional/District Division III Tournament game against South Point. Photo provided

Eastern sophomore Grady Barber shot for 19 points and pulled down nine rebounds in the Warriors’ Southeast Sectional/District Division III Tournament game against South Point. Photo provided

<p>Eastern senior Luke Haney battles against South Point in the Southeast District Division III Sectional/District Tournament. Photo provided</p>

Eastern senior Luke Haney battles against South Point in the Southeast District Division III Sectional/District Tournament. Photo provided
<p>Eastern junior Kade Walkup is on the attack during the Warriors’ Southeast District Division III game against South Point. Photo provided</p>

Eastern junior Kade Walkup is on the attack during the Warriors’ Southeast District Division III game against South Point. Photo provided

The Eastern Warriors reached the end of their 2023-24 winter basketball campaign on Feb. 23 at Waverly’s downtown gymnasium, suffering a narrow 50-48 loss to South Point in Southeast District Division III Sectional/District Tournament play.

It was a gutsy effort by the Warriors against a skilled South Point team, and the Eastern varsity boys basketball squad finished its season with an overall record of 17-7.

For the full story, pick up the Feb. 29, 2024 edition of The News Democrat.