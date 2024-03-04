Eastern boys fall to South Point in gutsy effort
The Eastern Warriors reached the end of their 2023-24 winter basketball campaign on Feb. 23 at Waverly’s downtown gymnasium, suffering a narrow 50-48 loss to South Point in Southeast District Division III Sectional/District Tournament play.
It was a gutsy effort by the Warriors against a skilled South Point team, and the Eastern varsity boys basketball squad finished its season with an overall record of 17-7.
