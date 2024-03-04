Eastern boys fall to South Point in gutsy effort

Eastern junior Kade Walkup is on the attack during the Warriors’ Southeast District Division III game against South Point. Photo provided

Eastern senior Luke Haney battles against South Point in the Southeast District Division III Sectional/District Tournament. Photo provided

The Eastern Warriors reached the end of their 2023-24 winter basketball campaign on Feb. 23 at Waverly’s downtown gymnasium, suffering a narrow 50-48 loss to South Point in Southeast District Division III Sectional/District Tournament play.

It was a gutsy effort by the Warriors against a skilled South Point team, and the Eastern varsity boys basketball squad finished its season with an overall record of 17-7.

