Scott Boothby, of Mt. Orab, Ohio passed away on Tuesday, February 26, 2024, at the age of 54. He was born to the late James Lloyd and Ida Mae (nee Schooley) Boothby on January 9, 1970, in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Scott is survived by his two sons Justin Michael and Ryan Dean, 2 grandchildren, his siblings James Richard Boothby of Winchester, Ohio, David (Connie) Boothby of Georgetown, Ohio, and Greg (Christel) Boothby of Blanchester, Ohio, along with his nieces and nephews Mayson Marie Boothby, Jamie Lynn Ellis, Hunter Boothby, Zach Kirker, Austin Kirker, Courtney Holden, and Rachel Marie Lambert.

Scott was affiliated with the Church of Jesus Christ Apostles Doctrine.

Services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Megie Funeral Home is caring for the family during this difficult time.