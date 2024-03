Mt. Orab Music in the Park has continued to grow over the years, an event that’s free to the public. Pictured is a concert from last year’s Mt. Orab Music in the Park. Photo by Wade Linville

The award-winning Mt. Orab Music in the Park summer concert series kicks off May 11 with performances by Late Night Freeway and Dirty Deeds (AC/DC tribute band).

Late Night Freeway will take the stage at 5:30 p.m., while Dirty Deeds will perform at around 8 p.m.

