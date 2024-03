Tim O’Hara, candidate for Ohio’s Second Congressional District, speaks to the members of the Republican Central Committee. Photo by Wade Linville

Many Brown County veterans seem to agree that Congress needs a drill instructor, showing strong support for former U.S. Marine drill instructor, Tim O’Hara, in the race for Ohio’s Second Congressional District.

O’Hara has spoken with groups of local veterans in recent weeks, his campaign gaining momentum as the March 19 Republican Primary draws near.

