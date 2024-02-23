Mary A. Hagge, age 77, of Mount Orab, Ohio, passed away Thursday afternoon, February 22, 2024 at Hospice of Hope Inpatient Center in Seaman.

She was born December 15, 1946 in Goshen, Ohio, daughter of the late Si Hubert Pauley Sr. and Ella Belle (Butterbaugh) Pauley. On August 11, 1969 she was united into marriage with Jerry Hagge.

Mary was a member of Monterey Baptist Church in Owensville. She loved every kind of flowers and birds. Mary was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother, who enjoyed spending time with her family.

Surviving are loving husband, Jerry Hagge; two daughters: Tina (Steven) Burden of Citrus Springs, FL and Jerri Lynn (Mark) Reich of Ocala, FL; five grandchildren, Zach (Alannah Reiley) Brooks, Ethan Brooks, Evan Brooks, Kelsey (Marcel) Guerrero, and Bailey Burden; two great-grandchildren: Marcel Guerrero Jr. and Sophie Guerrero; six siblings: Dan (Sue) Pauley, Ginny (Norm) Guevremont, Jack (Pam) Pauley, David Pauley, Ellie (Paul) Williamson, and Phillip (Debbie) Pauley; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her sister, Ethel Pauley and brother, Si Hubert Pauley Jr.

Funeral Services will be held at Edgington Funeral Home, 17 E. Main St. Mowrystown, Saturday, February 24, 2024 at 1:00 pm with Pastor Doug Brown officiating. Interment will follow in the Buford Cemetery, Buford, Ohio.

Friends will be received at the funeral home on Saturday from 11:00 am – 1:00 pm.

Contributions in Mary’s memory may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association. To sign the online guest book, go to www.edgingtonfuneralhomes.com.