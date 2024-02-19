Howard Hanna Real Estate Services proudly announces the addition of Maria Pauley to its office. A resident of Williamsburg, OH, Pauley is an outgoing and goal-oriented licensed realtor, driven by a passion for forging social connections and making a positive impact in her community.

Pauley is excited to assist her clients in finding their dream homes.

Reflecting on her journey, Pauley said, “While I was waitressing, I realized I loved both the social aspect of the job and the constantly changing atmosphere. As I was nearing graduation for my Associates in Business, I decided to pursue a career in real estate, as it encompassed everything I loved in both my past jobs and my education.”

In addition to her dedication to assisting clients with buying and selling homes, Pauley also finds joy in baking, reading, and staying active through activities such as playing volleyball and pickleball.

Howard Hanna Real Estate Services stands as a pillar in the industry, offering a comprehensive range of services across nearly 400 offices spanning 13 states, including real estate, mortgage, insurance, title, and escrow services. For more information, visit NewRichmondForSale.com.