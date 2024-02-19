Georgia Ellen Boyd, age 84, of Mt. Orab, Ohio passed away Sunday, February 18, 2024 at the Ohio Valley Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center near Ripley, Ohio. She was a retired cashier for Kroger, loved music, traveling, antiquing and collecting pottery. Georgia was born March 21, 1939 in Hamersville, Ohio the daughter of the late Burl McBeth and Nellie (Strebel) Waits. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years – Clarence James “Jim” Boyd in 2023 and one brother – David Waits.

Mrs. Boyd is survived by one daughter – Terri Albrecht of Mt. Orab, Ohio; one granddaughter – Miranda Evans and husband Justin of Bethel, Ohio; six great grandchildren – Natalie, Jennavieve, Rosalie, Josiah, Lydia and Michael Evans and four brothers and sisters – June Novak and husband Richard, Rodney Waits and wife Mary and Barbara Moler and husband Sam all of Mt. Orab, Ohio and Mike Waits and wife Sandy of Cape Coral, Florida.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Saturday, February 24, 2024 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Mt. Orab, Ohio. Joe Winter will officiate. Visitation will be 12:00 P.M. – 1:00 P.M. Saturday at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Mt. Orab Cemetery in Mt. Orab, Ohio.

