A memorable prom night experience for the special needs community

Brown County’s Night to Shine, sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation, gives those with special needs a memorable prom night experience. Photo provided

A fun filled night of dancing at this year’s Brown County Night to Shine held Feb. 9 at the Georgetown Church of Christ. Photo provided

Many honored guests were greeted by loved ones while making their red carpet entrance to this year’s Night to Shine in Brown County on Feb. 9. Photo by Wade Linville

Many enjoyed a night of dinner and dancing at the 2024 Night to Shine in Brown County on Feb. 9. Photo by Wade Linville

Excitement grew as honored guests made their way down the red carpet during this year’s Brown County Night to Shine. Photo by Wade Linville

The 2024 Night to Shine in Brown County was held on Feb. 9 with hundreds of honored guests and chaperones in attendance. Photo by Wade Linville

Brown County’s Night to Shine, sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation, is held each year for those 14 and older with special needs. Photo by Wade Linville

It’s a night when volunteers, schools, businesses, and organizations of Brown County come together to bring a memorable prom night experience to the special needs community. The one day out of the year when over 100 honored guests with special needs, their chaperones, nearly 200 volunteers, and around 100 other members of the Brown County community gather at the Georgetown Church of Christ for a fun filled night of dinner, dancing and more. It’s Brown County’s Night to Shine sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation, and this year’s Night to Shine in Brown County was held at the Georgetown Church of Christ on Friday, Feb. 9.

There were 120 honored guests, 120 chaperones, 175 volunteers, and approximately 90 others at this year’s Night to Shine in Brown County, the largest thus far in the county.

All of the local school districts, some small businesses, the Brown County Board of Developmental Disabilities, and individual community members have assisted with raising donations for the event.

Some of the top sponsors for this year’s event included Emily Bohrer, Ohio Valley Adult Day Services, the Brown County Board of Developmental Disabilities, Kibler Lumber, Western Brown Local Schools, Tony and Jenny Bohrer, Georgetown Exempted Village Schools, Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington Schools, Bright Local Schools, Fayetteville-Perry Local Schools, Eastern Local Schools, Mark’s Repair, Dennis and Jessica Wright, and B&B Saw.

The Tim Tebow Foundation’s Night to Shine is an unforgettable prom night experience for those 14 and older with special needs. Night to Shine is a complimentary event hosted by churches, not only locally, but around the world.

Night to Shine kicks off with honored guests and their chaperones making a red carpet entrance into the dance hall, but there’s much more that takes place prior to the red carpet entrance, including a great deal of planning and preparation.

Brown County’s Night to Shine had its first run in 2018, but was put on hold in years that followed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. During the years when they could not hold a Night to Shine in Brown County due to the pandemic, funds were saved for an extravagent 2023 Night to Shine.

Through the efforts of Jennifer Bohrer (Brown County Board of Developmental Disabilities Superintendent), Angela Marlow and a slew of volunteers, Brown County’s Night to Shine has been a huge success each year it’s been held.

“It is estimated that 16-percent of the world’s population is living with a disability. The special needs community is often forgotten and under-served. We want them to know that we see them and we value them. I believe events like Night to Shine do just that,” said Bohrer. “It was wonderful to see over 500 people at this event, all celebrating and supporting our special needs community. For so many of our folks, this is their favorite night of the year because they do feel so celebrated.”

Before the end of 2023, registration was already full for the 2024 Night to Shine in Brown County. Honored guests got the opportunity to waltz across a red carpet with their chaperones, a smiling crowd applauding on each side. There were limousine rides, professional photography, hair and makeup stations, corsages and boutonnieres, a sensory room, and the decorated dance floor.

According to Bohrer, Brown County’s Night to Shine would not be possible without the Georgetown Church of Christ so graciously hosting each year and without the Southern Hills Career and Technical Center providing the Glam Day and assisting with just about anything that’s needed, including set-up, drinks, props, and parking.

“We are blessed by the community support through both donations and volunteers,” said Bohrer.