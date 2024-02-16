Jacqueline C. “Jackie” Fitch, 91, formerly of Ripley, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, February 13th, 2024 at Parkview Retirement Village in Sanford, NC. Jackie was born August 18, 1932 in Cincinnati, OH as daughter to Robert Perry Fitch and Rhoda Edith (Ward) Fitch. Jackie was a long-time nurse and supervisor at Brown County Hospital in Georgetown, and a volunteer nurse in podiatry and allergy settings after retirement. She loved Ripley and its’ residents, and many in the greater Brown County area. She had been living with family in North Carolina since 2015. She is preceded in death by parents Robert (Bob) and Rhoda “Pat” Fitch; sister Roberta Jean “Bobbie” Fitch Presnal; and two nieces: Jerri Lynne Presnal and Cari Lynn Presnal Williams.

Jackie is survived by a nephew and three nieces: Rev. Gregg A. Presnal and Stephanie Caroline (Miles) Presnal of Sanford, NC; Jacki Ann Presnal McWhortor of Mesa, AZ; and Jeanne Marie Presnal Allbritton of Sugar Land, TX. Also, 9 great-nieces and nephews, as well as 10 great, great – nieces and nephews: Nathan Robert and Andrea Milan Siracuse Presnal, and son Miles Andrew Presnal of Southern Pines, NC; Nicole Rose Presnal Williams and Christopher James Williams, and son Alexander Fitch Williams of Mebane, NC; Andrew McWhortor of Mesa, AZ; Erin Leigh Allbritton Stone and Steven Trevor Stone, and son Zachary Evan Stone of Fairfax, VA; Jacob Alan Allbritton and companion Scarlett Hamlin, and daughter Jade Marie Allbritton of Houston, TX; Steven Greggory Albritton and companion Alyssa Johns, and children Easton Mendez, Josiah Allbritton, Dahlia Allbritton, Elijah Allbritton of Pearland, TX; Gabrielle Marcella Allbritton Lane, and children Damon Anthony Lane and McKaeleigh Grace Lane also of Sugar Land, TX.

Funeral plans are incomplete at this time, but will be announced in the near future. Our family wishes to thank God, and thank all of you individually, for your many acts of compassionate kindness offered to Jackie Fitch along her earthly journey. We are grateful to Centenary (UMC) Methodist Church (Ripley, OH); Morris Chapel UMC (Sanford); and Hopewell Methodist Church (Newton Grove) and those church families and communities for the opportunities you made to celebrate, enjoy life, and serve one another in ministry with AJ – Aunt Jackie Fitch.

You may view her full obituary online at the website for Bridges-Cameron Funeral Home, 600 Main Street, Sanford, NC 27332: https://www.bridgescameronfuneralhome.com/obituary/Jacqueline-Fitch

In accordance with the Biblical Holy Scriptures of the Old Testament in Numbers 6:24-26 (KJV), this is our prayer for all of you:

24 “The Lord bless thee, and keep thee:

25 The Lord make his face shine upon thee, and be gracious unto thee:

26 The Lord lift up his countenance upon thee, and give thee peace.”