Mary Phyllis Wahl, age 97, of Georgetown, Ohio passed away Tuesday, January 30, 2024 at the Hospice of Cincinnati East in Anderson Township, Ohio. She grew up in Georgetown, Ohio and was a 1944 graduate of the Georgetown High School and attended the University of Cincinnati receiving her Associate Degree in Business Accounting. On June 22, 1946 she married Forrest Wahl and became a farmer’s wife. They began working together at her father’s company, the Brown County Insurance Agency and in 1962, Forrest and Phyllis developed the Lakewood Golf Course in Georgetown, Ohio that they owned and operated for 31 years. Both working hard all their lives, together, enjoying life with their family. Phyllis was a truly remarkable woman and passionate friend to many. Her caring for others reflects on everyone who knew her. She was a very active and devoted Christian and belonged to many organizations through the years including the United Presbyterian Women, DAR and the Order of the Eastern Star. Phyllis was born June 9, 1926 in Brown County, Ohio the daughter of the late William M. and Mary Grace (Griswold) Warner. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years – Forrest W. Wahl in 2011, one brother – William Warner II and one son-in-law – Kenneth Roebuck.

Mrs. Wahl is survived by two sons – James Wahl (Sherry) of Springfield, Ohio and Jon Wahl (Patty) of Batavia, Ohio; one daughter – Kathleen Roebuck of Arkansas City, Kansas; six grandchildren; seven great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Memorial services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Saturday, February 17, 2024 at the Georgetown Church of Christ Fellowship Hall, 149 Hamer Road, Georgetown, Ohio 45121. Jason Galley will officiate. Visitation will be from 1:00 P.M – 2:00 P.M. Saturday at the church. Private inurnment will be in the Confidence Cemetery in Georgetown, Ohio. The Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio is serving the family.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to a Hospice Organization or Charity of Donor’s choice.

The family would like to thank the Ohio Valley Manor for the care Phyllis received over the past 7 years, ICU at the University of Cincinnati Hospital and Hospice of Cincinnati East during the past 20 days. As well as, Debbie Haubner Adkins, Connie Slack, the late Carol Potter and many others who helped with her appointments.