Western Brown girls to face Harrison in round one of SW District Division I Sectional

Western Brown senior Alyssa Campbell buries a shot on transition during a Lady Bronco win this season. Photo by Wade Linville

The Western Brown Lady Broncos capped off their regular season with a 76-47 league win at New Richmond on Feb. 5, finishing the regular season with an overall record of 16-6 and a Southern Buckeye Athletic/Academic Conference American Division record of 8-2.

The Lady Broncos exploded to a 30-4 lead in the first quarter at New Richmond, holding a 46-19 lead at halftime break en route to their 29-point victory.

Senior Olivia Fischer led the way in scoring with 22 points, followed by freshman Madilyn Ruby who finished with 17 points.

Western Brown senior guard, Hadley Jones, shot for nine points in the Lady Bronco win, while seniors Cassidy Armstrong and Alyssa Campbell finished with seven points each.

Armstrong and Ruby pulled down nine rebounds each to lead the Lady Broncos on the boards.

The Lady Broncos finished second in SBAAC American Division standings this season behind the Goshen Lady Warriors, who claimed the league title with a 9-1 record.

The Lady Broncos are now preparing for Southwest District Division I Sectional Tournament play. As the No. 12 seed, the Lady Broncos will face off against No. 9 seed Harrison on Monday, Feb. 12 at Middletown High School in round one of the sectional. Tip-off is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.