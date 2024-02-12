Jeanette M. Berry, 97, of Winchester, OH, passed away Wednesday, February 7, 2024, at the Monarch Meadows Nursing Home in Seaman, OH. She was born in Brown County, OH on February 8, 1926 to George and Esther (Baird) Myers. She was a homemaker and a member of the Russellville Church of Christ, the Winchester Walkers and Talkers and the Winchester Homemakers.

In addition to her parents, Jeanette was also preceded in death by her husband Charles Berry and son, Eddie Berry.

She is survived by her son, Pat Berry and wife Lisa of Winchester; 4 grandchildren, Janda Acomb and husband Todd, Nick Berry and wife Carrie, Kayla Berry and Kyle Berry; 2 great grandchildren, Boedy and Beckett; sister, Evelyn Steinman of Georgetown; daughter-in-law; Debbie Berry of Winchester; nephew, Tim Steinman and wife Shelly of Georgetown.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 1:00 PM at Russellville Church of Christ under the Meeker Funeral Home. Drue Lane will be officiating. Interment will follow in the Fincastle Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM prior to the service at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Russellville Church of Christ or the Buckeye Hospice, 3379 S. Main St., Mineral Ridge, OH 44440.

