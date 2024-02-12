Fundraising for the Mt. Orab Community Playground Fund is underway, and there were two successful events held late last year to help fund the project.

It was during a board meeting in 2021 when Robert Meyer, who has been on the Mt. Orab Board of Public Affairs for eight years, approached then Mt. Orab Mayor Bruce Lunsford about working on a project to improve the Mt. Orab community playground located in the community park on South High Street next to the village’s police station. After getting the go-ahead for improvements to the playground, Meyer quickly realized he needed a team for such a large project and it was put on hold until last summer as Meyer gathered plans from playground designers and organized a group of individuals to help out.

Following Mt. Orab Mayor Bruce Lunsford’s death in 2022, Joe Howser took over as the Mt. Orab mayor.

In October of last year, Meyer again presented the project to village council and received the approval of current Mt. Orab Mayor Joe Howser to carry on with the project. It was shortly after that the Mt. Orab Community Playground Fund was set up and received its 501c3 status from the IRS.

The Mt. Orab Community Playground Fund wrapped up 2023 with a couple of successful fundraisers, one being an online auction sponsored by American Homeland Title Agency that ran from Dec. 7-11.

The other fundraising event to wrap up 2023 was the Night Before New Year’s Eve Party held at the Mt. Orab Sports Complex on Dec. 30. Adults enjoyed a night of dancing while children were allowed to play games such as soccer, wiffle ball, kick ball, and basketball.

Donations are still being accepted for the Mt. Orab Community Playground Fund, and you can play a role in helping to provide funding for major improvements to the Mt. Orab playground.

The community park in Mt. Orab, now known as Lunsford Park in honor of the late Bruce Lunsford who served as the village’s mayor for more than 41 years, is home to many free events through the spring, summer and fall months; and the community playground is a popular place for children to play while adults enjoy events such as the Mt. Orab Music in the Park’s summer concert series.

Donate to the Mt. Orab Community Playground Fund by visiting https://mtorabplayground.com.