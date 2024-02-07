Jonathan Michael Bennet, age 44, of Cincinnati, Ohio and formerly of Georgetown, Ohio died Friday, February 2, 2024 at the UC Medical Center in West Chester, Ohio. He operated Tom Katz Paylake in Liberty Township, Ohio and was an avid fisherman who loved spending time with family and friends. Jon was born September 28, 1979 in Georgetown, Ohio the son of Belinda (Hardin) Thomas of Georgetown, Ohio and the late John Richard Bennett. Besides his father in 1995, he was preceded in death by his step-father – Da’rrell Thomas in 2011.

In addition to his mother, Mr. Bennett is survived by his fiancée – Sarah Dvorachek of Cincinnati, Ohio; four children – Donte’ Bennett and wife Taylor of Georgetown, Ohio, Brendan Jackson of Maysville, Kentucky, Jasmine Bennett of Miami, Florida and Kora Kilgore of Aberdeen, Ohio; two grandchildren- Waverly and Xander Bennett; four brothers – Andre Bennett and wife Michelle of Anderson, Ohio, Cory Grant of Cincinnati, Ohio, Joshua Whitington of Columbus, Ohio and Dominic Thomas of Batavia, Ohio; one sister – Juanna Bennett of Georgetown, Ohio and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Sunday, February 11, 2024 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio. Pastor Jerald Alford will officiate. Visitation will be from 12:00 P.M. – 2:00 P.M. Sunday at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Red Oak Cemetery at the convenience of the family.

Condolence may be sent to the family at www.cahallfuneralhomes.com