The Georgetown Lady G-Men bowlers hit the lanes hot this season, winning every match but one in league play. The Lady G-Men finished their regular season tied with Bethel-Tate for first in the Southern Buckeye Athletic/Academic Conference National Division with a record of 11-1.

The Lady G-men have dominated in several matchups this season including games against Williamsburg, Blanchester, Milford, Ripley, Clermont Northeastern, and Felicity-Franklin.

In a closely contested game against the Milford Lady Eagles, the Lady G’s knocked down a total of 2,221 pins, claiming the victory by 65 pins. Georgetown senior Melanie Liming bowled for a total of 325 pins during the match, averaging 162.5 per game.

During a game on Dec. 11 against the Blanchester Lady Wildcats, the Lady G’s knocked 567 pins, averaging 141.8 per player.

The Lady G-Men fell to the Bethel-Tate Lady Tigers in a matchup on Jan. 23 by a final score of 2,190-2,135. The team’s overall record stands at 14-1.

Georgetown sophomore Carolyn Edmisten has certainly been a key factor to the team this season, with an average of 189.2 pins per game.