Mildred Lucinda Watson, age 100, of Georgetown, Ohio passed away Friday, January 26, 2024 at the Ohio Valley Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center near Ripley, Ohio with her family by her side. She left school at the age of 13 years old to go work at the US Shoe Factory in Ripley, Ohio and kept active over the years cleaning for the residents of Georgetown. After losing her husband in August of 1986, Mildred became devoted to her family and carried many titles including: mom, grandma, great grandma, sister, aunt and friend. She enjoyed gardening, cooking and sewing. Mildred loved her John Deere mower and enjoyed her time spent mowing out on the farm and using her “green thumb” while tending to her flowers. She was born October 12, 1923 in Brown County, Ohio the daughter of the late James C. and Nola Mae (Berry) Penny. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband – Robert Eugene “Bob” Watson whom she will be celebrating their 80th Wedding Anniversary with this year in Heaven and nine brothers and sisters – Roy Grover Penny, James Phillip Penny, Mabel Mae “Ducky” Penny, Edward Eugene Penny, Ruthann Starks, William Lowell Penny, Linda Carol Penny, Bonnie Sue Penny and Donald Ray “Donnie” Penny.

Mrs. Watson is survived by one son – Jerry Watson of Georgetown, Ohio; one daughter-in-law – Linda Watson of Mt.Orab, Ohio; two granddaughters – Christie Gadzinski and husband Randy of Batavia, Ohio and Angie McKibben and husband Jeff of Russellville, Ohio; one grandson – Shannon Watson of Mt.Orab, Ohio; four great grandchildren – Tiffany Earls and husband Caleb of Indiana, Chayce Watson of Hillsboro, Ohio, Nate Parrish of Russellville, Ohio and Haley McKibben of Russellville, Ohio; two brothers – Terry Lee Penny of Lawshe, Ohio and Robert Gene “Bob” Penny of Peebles, Ohio and many nieces, nephews and friends. She will be forever missed and always in the hearts of the lives she touched.

Following cremation, Celebration of Life Gathering will be held on Saturday, February 10, 2024 from 4:00 P.M. – 6:00 P.M. at the Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio. Graveside services will be at 10:00 A.M. Monday, February 12, 2024 at the Confidence Cemetery in Georgetown, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, the family request that trees be planted in Mildred’s name.

Condolence may be sent to the family at www.cahallfuneralhomes.com