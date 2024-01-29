Brian Fichter, 68 years old, of Georgetown, Ohio, passed away suddenly on Saturday, January 27, 2024. He is survived by his Wife: Kathy Fichter nee Evans. 2 Daughters: Elizabeth Bryant and Laura (Brendon Schlachta) Fichter. 2 Grandchildren: Jace Schlachta and Jade Schlachta. 1 Brother: Donald Bruce Fichter II. Numerous other family and friends.

Funeral services will be at the Charles H McIntyre Funeral Home, 323 Union Street, Felicity, Ohio 45120, on Thursday, February 1, 2024 at 1:00 PM. Visitation will also be on Thursday, February 1, 2024 from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM, also at the funeral home.

Burial will be at the Felicity Cemetery, Felicity, Ohio. Memorials may be made to Brown County Animal Shelter, 100 Veterans Blvd., Georgetown, Ohio 45121. Please visit our webpage to leave condolences www.charleshmcintyrefuneralhome.com