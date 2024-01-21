Michael Clephane, 73 years old, of Felicity, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, January 20, 2023. Husband of the late: Gay P. Clephane. 3 Children: Dawn Clephane, Rachel Clephane and Matthew Clephane. 2 Grandchidlren: Ariel and Ozilyn. 2 Brothers and 1 Sister. Numerous nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Funeral Services will be at the Charles H McIntyre Funeral Home, 323 Union Street, Felicity, Ohio 45120, on Wednesday, January 24, 2024, at 12:00 PM. Visitation will also be on Wednesday, January 24, 2024 from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM, also at the funeral home. Burial will be at the Felicity Cemetery, Felicity, Ohio. Please visit our webpage to leave condolences www.charleshmcintyrefuneralhome.com.