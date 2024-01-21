Franklin Joseph “Frank” Holden, age 90 of Fayetteville, Ohio passed away Wednesday, January 17, 2024 at the Locust Ridge Nursing Home near Mt. Orab, Ohio. Frank was a lifetime resident of Fayetteville, Ohio and lived his entire life on the family farm. He was the Owner and Operator of Holden Silo Sales and Service until his health would no longer allow him to work. Frank was a past member of the Fayetteville-Perry Local School District school board, lifetime member of the St. Angela Merici Parish, lifetime member of the Knights of Columbus, a member of the Brown County Farm Bureau and a United States Korean War veteran. Frank was born October 23, 1933 in Fayetteville, Ohio the son of the late Joseph O. and Bernice (Mair Etienne) Holden. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers – Bernard and James Holden and four sisters – Viola Glossner, Mary Yeary, Rose Schwallie and Joanne Ruther.

Mr. Holden is survived by his siblings – Richard Holden of Fayetteville, Ohio, Lawrence Holden and wife Caroline of Fayetteville, Ohio, Anthony Holden of Lady Lake, Florida and Joseph Holden of Milford, Ohio; numerous nieces and nephews and long-time friend – Roger Huber of Mt. Orab, Ohio.

Mass of Christian Burial was held at 11:30 A.M. Thursday, January 25, 2024 at the St. Angela Merici Parish St. Patrick Chapel, 130 Stone Alley, Fayetteville, Ohio where family and friends were received from 10:30 A.M. until the time of service. Fr. Cordonnier was the celebrant. Interment was in the St. Patrick Cemetery in Fayetteville, Ohio with military services by the Carey Bavis American Legion Post #180 of Georgetown, Ohio. The Cahall Funeral Home in Mt. Orab, Ohio is serving the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Knights of Columbus Fr. Sourd Council 2423, P.O. Box 312, Fayetteville, Ohio 45118 or to Hope Emergency Program, P.O. Box 214, Fayetteville, Ohio 45118.

