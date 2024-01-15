Three individuals were recently sentenced to prison time in the Brown County Court of Common Pleas.

Adrian Isaiah Felder

Adrian Isaiah Felder, 35, of Georgetown entered a plea of guilty on charges of abduction (third degree felony), domestic violence (third degree felony) and having weapons while under disability (third degree felony) on Jan. 5 in the Brown County Court of Common Pleas.

On that same day, Brown County Common Pleas Judge Scott Gusweiler sentenced Felder to 24 months in the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections for abduction, to be served consecutively to the confinement of three years for a firearm specification.

For domestic violence, Felder was sentenced to 24 months in the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections, to be served consecutively to the confinement of three years for the firearm specification, and to be served consecutively to the sentence imposed for abduction.

For having weapons while under disability, Felder was sentenced to 24 months in the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections, to be served consecutively to the sentence imposed for abduction and domestic violence.

Felder was advised that post release control is mandatory for up to three years. Charges of kidnapping, one count of abduction, one count of having weapons while under disability, a forfeiture specification on three counts and firearm specification one count of the indictment were ordered dismissed.

The indictment, which dates back to May 23, 2022, charged Felder with two counts of kidnapping (first degree felonies), two counts of abduction, one count of domestic violence, and two counts of having weapons while under disability.

Officers responded to the situation at Morrison Place Apartments in Georgetown on May 5 at the home of Jacqueline Felder, the mother of Adrian I. Felder. The incident report obtained from the Georgetown Police Department stated that Adrian I. Felder was “reportedly under the influence of narcotics, assaulted his mother and possessed a firearm while under a disqualification.”

Adrian I. Felder was also indicted for the kidnapping and abduction of Melinda Price.

Nathaniel David Garrett

Nathaniel David Garrett, 43, of Ripley, was sentenced on charges of aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine, fifth degree felony), failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer (third degree felony), grand theft of a motor vehicle (fourth degree felony), theft from a person in a protected class (third degree felony), breaking and entering (fifth degree felony), and burglary (second degree felony).

Garrett entered a plea of guilty on the said charges on Dec. 29 in the Brown County Court of Common Pleas. On that same date, Judge Gusweiler sentenced Garrett to 10 months in the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections for aggravated possession of drugs.

For failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, Garrett was sentenced to 24 months in the Ohio Department of Corrections to be served concurrently with the sentence imposed for aggravated possession of drugs.

For breaking and entering, Garrett was sentenced to 10 months in the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections to be served concurrently with the sentences already imposed.

For grand theft of a motor vehicle, Garrett was sentenced to 12 months in the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections, to be served concurrently with the sentences imposed.

For theft from a person in a protected class, Garrett was sentenced to 12 months in the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections, to be served consecutively to the sentences imposed.

For burglary, Garrett was sentenced to 18 months in the Ohio Department of Corrections, to be served consecutively to the sentences imposed.

Garrett was ordered to pay restitution to the victim in this case as well as a driver’s license suspension for three years to life, with the first three years being mandatory.

Charges of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, aggravated possession of drugs, breaking and entering, criminal damaging or endangering, and theft from a person in a protected class appearing on the 11-count indictment dated July 13, 2023 were ordered dismissed.

Tristan Kincaid Ott

Tristan Ott, 19, of Felicity, was sentenced on charges of felonious assault (second degree felony) and intimidation of an attorney, victim or witness in a criminal case (third degree felony) in the Brown County Court of Common Pleas on Jan. 5.

The indictment dated Sept. 21, 2023 charged Ott with one count of attempted murder (first degree felony), felonious assault and intimidation of an attorney, victim or witness in a criminal case.

On Jan. 5, Ott entered a plea of guilty on charges of felonious assault and intimidation of an attorney, victim or witness in a criminal case. On that same date, Judge Gusweiler sentenced Ott to an indefinite prison term of a minimum of seven years and a maximum of 10-and-a-half years in the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections for felonious assault and 24 months in the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction for intimidation of an attorney, victim or witness in a criminal case, to be served consecutively to the sentence imposed for felonious assault.

According to court documents, it was on or about Aug. 24, 2023 when Ott caused serious physical harm to victim Jade Moore.