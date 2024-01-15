Western Brown sophomore Conner Gulley fires off a shot for the Broncos in the Brown County Holiday Tournament held Dec. 28-29. Photo by Mason Watson

The Georgetown G-Men junior varsity basketball team won the Brown County Holiday Tournament championship for the second consecutive year on Dec. 29. They sealed their holiday tournament victory in a 46-34 win against the Western Brown Broncos in the junior varsity boys’ championship game on Dec. 29 held at the Georgetown Elementary gymnasium.

The G-Men got off to a slow start to the game, only scoring five points in the first quarter. At halftime, the Broncos were leading with a score of 21-11, having a ten-point difference at the break.

The Broncos maintained the lead until the end of the third quarter. It was a two-point field goal put up by Georgetown freshman Jackson Loudon that put the G-men ahead going into the fourth quarter. It was two three-point shots by Loudon and Georgetown freshman Jasper Brown that gave the G-men a steady six-point lead to begin the fourth quarter. With less than a minute to go, the G-men scored six more points, four of those points fired by Georgetown freshman Collin Bertram. The Georgetown G-men emerged victorious with a 46-34 score.

Georgetown junior guard Aiden Johnson and Bertram fired fourteen shots for the day. Loudon contributed twelve points for the G-men.

Western Brown sophomore Conner Gulley led the Broncos with twelve points and Western Brown sophomore Cash Smith had six points for the day.

This is the seventh time the junior varsity Georgetown G-Men have won the holiday tournament, two of these victories being the past two years.

Georgetown G-Men junior varsity head coach, Cory Kidwell, said, “They are growing as a team and learning to fight hard.”

“They laid it all out on the line and came back to win,” Kidwell added.

The G-Men played against Eastern Warriors in round one of the holiday tournament on Dec. 28. The game was close, with both team’s neck and neck throughout the game. Georgetown’s Aiden Johnson sank a three-pointer with only two seconds left on the clock, which led to a 46-45 win for the G-Men.

The Broncos defeated the Fayetteville-Perry Rockets 48-44 in round one of the junior varsity tournament on Dec. 28.