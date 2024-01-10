Joseph Alexander Dawson, 48, of Berea, Kentucky, passed away on January 7, 2024.

Born May 6, 1975, in Georgetown, Ohio, son of John and Joyce (nee Lainhart) Dawson. Joseph worked as an Iron Worker and joined Iron Workers Local 44. He was known for being a fan of the Kentucky Wildcats.

Along with his parents, he is survived by his wife, Kathy (nee Dobbs) Dawson; daughters, Jordan and Caty; sisters, Paula (James) Fultz, Melissa (Chester) Fultz, Loretta (Randy) Saylor, Teresa Dugan, and Sandra (Clinton) Carter; brothers, Jason Dawson and John (Tonda) Dawson; grandmother, Alice Lainhart; numerous nieces and nephews.

The funeral service will be held at 12pm on Friday, January 12, 2024, at the Pentecostal Holiness Church of Westboro, 168 Lundy Lane, Midland, Ohio, where friends will be received from 10am until the time of service.

Interment will take place at Linwood Cemetery, Russellville, Ohio.

To leave the family a note of condolence, please visit, www.tuftsschildmeyer.com.