Ronald R. “Ray” Applegate, age 45, of Hillsboro, passed away early Sunday morning December 31, 2023 at the Adams County Regional Medical Center. He was born May 23, 1978 in West Union, the son of Ronald and Patricia (Shelton) Applegate of Bentonville. Mr. Applegate was in the Air National Guard, where he worked on Radar. He retired after twenty years from the 123rd Air Control Squadron in February of 2022. He had three deployments in 2008 to Balad Air Base in Iraq; in 2009 to Q West Air Base in Iraq; and 2011 to Al Udeid Air Base Qatar, then on to Al Dahfra Air Base UAE. He was employed at General Electric in Evendale. In addition to his parents, Ray is survived by his wife of eighteen years, Beth (Downing) Applegate, whom he married on September 10, 2005 in Hillsboro. He is also survived by his seventeen year-old son, Jacen Applegate; a brother, Bradley (Jennifer) Applegate of West Union; a sister, Lynnsey (Corey) Lind of Lake Waynoka; his mother-in-law, Jill Downing of Hillsboro; a brother-in-law, Chad (Trisha) Downing of Louisville, KY; nieces and nephews Logan, Ashtyn, Kolton, Braxton, and Emmalyn Applegate, Parker, Kendall, Kennedy, and Kourtlynn Lind, Payten (Alex Rhine), Aaron, Carsen, and Austin Downing; as well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and many friends. Mr. Applegate was preceded in death by his father-in-law, Ted C. Downing. Visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Thursday January 4, 2024 at the Turner & Son Funeral Home in Hillsboro, where a funeral service will be held on Friday at 11:00 a.m. Chris Gobin will officiate. Burial with military honors presented by the Highland County Veteran’s Honor Guard will follow in the Hillsboro Cemetery. To leave on online condolence to the family please visit www.turnerfuneralhomes.cc.