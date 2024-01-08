Donna D. Sutton (Moran) was born in Maysville, Kentucky on July 16, 1950. Known to those who loved her for her unceasing sense of compassion, caring and understanding, she was a woman of strong conviction and faith who used her natural gifts to bring comfort to the sick throughout her career in nursing. Her passion for the medical profession was apparent in the lives she touched and those she inspired. Donna was convinced at an early age that she wanted to be a nurse and she persevered through many challenges to earn her Bachelor of Science in nursing, prior to that, she belonged to the inaugural class of nursing students from MCTC and attended Sue Bennett College. During her career as a nurse, she worked for the Ohio Valley Manor and Ripley Family Health Clinic before settling into a position that best suited her qualities as the school nurse for Ripley Union Lewis Huntington School District. She had a thoughtfulness about her and was an avid reader, reveled in time spent with family or traveling alongside her devoted husband and companion of 47 years, Stephen Sutton. She was a woman who saw what most overlook, taking pictures of the small details or collecting stones or other items from the many places she traveled. She brought a joy to others through her unique perspective, observations and ability to laugh, even in the face of hardship. Donna’s legacy is defined by the life she lived in service of others and by being an incredible mother to her sons Zachary Sutton and Andrew Sutton and through their families.

Donna Sutton passed away peacefully at her home in Maysville, Kentucky on January 3, 2024. In addition to her husband Stephen Sutton and sons Zachary Sutton and Andrew Sutton she is survived by Zachary’s wife Amanda Sutton (Burton) and their two children Kyndall Sutton and Kaiser Sutton as well as Andrew’s wife Heather Sutton (Johnson) and their two children Brendon Sutton and Catherine Sutton, her spirit lives on through each of them. She is survived by a brother, Gary Moran and his wife Shirley Moran, by her sister-in-law Rhonda Moran, and by her sister-in-law Cindy Sutton as well as countless nephews and nieces, aunts, cousins and extended family members. Donna is preceded in death by her father Amos D. Moran, mother Anna L. Moran (Brown) and brother Larry R. Moran as well as sister-in-law Jean Bradford (Sutton) and brothers-in-law Joseph Koewler, Robert Sutton and Richard Sutton. She will be remembered as a friend to many, and her laughter, council and companionship will be sincerely missed by those she loved.

A visitation will be held for Donna at the Cahall Funeral Home in Ripley, Ohio on Sunday January 7th from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Funeral will be held at Saint Patrick’s Church in Maysville, Kentucky on Monday January 8th at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Hospice of Hope, 909 Kenton Station Drive, Maysville, Kentucky 41056 by calling 606-759-4050 or via email at info@hohope.org.

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.cahallfuneralhomes.com