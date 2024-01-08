David Anthony Geschwind, age 79, of Sun City Center, Florida and formerly of Brown County, Ohio died Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at the Lifepath Hospice in Sun City Center, Florida. He was a retired tool and die maker for Siemens for 37 years, a United States Vietnam War Navy veteran and a member of the American Legion. David was born May 24, 1944 in Maysville, Kentucky the son of the late Richard Geschwind and Juanita (McDaniel) Andrews. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters – Donna Downing and Rita Planck and one sister-in-law – Donna Gifford.

Mr. Geschwind is survived by his wife of 53 years – Janice (Gifford) Geschwind whom he married May 9, 1970; two daughters – Angela Sexson and Candace Eskridge and husband Dave both of Bethel, Ohio; four grandchildren – Dustin Geschwind, Hannah Sexson, Sean Sexson and Charlie Eskridge; four great grandchildren – Karma Geschwind, Mason Latham and Liam and Sophia Kidd; one brother – BJ Geschwind of Georgetown, Ohio; three brothers-in-law – Jerry Downing and Darryl Planck both of Georgetown, Ohio and Kenny Gifford and wife Barb of Mt.Orab, Ohio; one sister-in-law- Beverly Morel and husband Butch of Williamsburg, Ohio and many nieces and nephews.

Celebration of Life Open House will be held from 2:00 P.M. – 5:00 P.M. Saturday, May 18, 2024 at the Carey Bavis American Legion Post #180, 1001 South Main Street, Georgetown, Ohio 45121. The Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio is serving the family.

