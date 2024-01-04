Eric W. Jones, 55, of Russellville, was indicted on charges of kidnapping, rape of a minor, unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, and gross sexual imposition by a Brown County grand jury on Dec. 14.

Jones was indicted on three counts of kidnapping with sexual motivation specifications (first degree felonies) involving a child who was under the age of 13 at the time. According to court documents, it was on or about Aug. 17, 2001 through Aug. 16, 2003 when Jones is alleged to have purposely removed the minor victim from the place where she was and restrained her for the purpose of engaging in sexual activity, leading to Jones being charged with one count of kidnapping and one count of rape. Jones also faces additional charges that include one count of rape with the date of the alleged offense listed on the indictment as on or about Aug. 17, 2003 through Aug. 16, 2005 (first degree felony); one count of kidnapping with the alleged offense taking place on or about Feb. 14, 2010 through Feb. 13, 2016; one count of kidnapping with the alleged offense taking place on or about Jan. 1, 2010 through June 7, 2018; one count of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor (third degree felony); and six counts of gross sexual imposition (third degree felonies).

Jones is being held at Brown County Jail on no bond.

Other individuals indicted on charges by a Brown County grand jury on Dec. 14 included:

Phillip Cranfill, 21, of New Richmond, was indicted on one count of aggravated vehicular homicide (second degree felony), one count of aggravated vehicular homicide (third degree felony), and one count of operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse, or a combination of them (first degree misdemeanor). According to court documents, it was on or about Nov. 25, 2023 when Cranfill was allegedly operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs, causing the death of Erika L. Cox.

Richard L.R. Adkins,, of West Union, was indicted on one count of aggravated vehicular assault (third degree felony), one count of vehicular assault (fourth degree felony), one count of improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle (fifth degree felony), and two counts of OVI (first degree misdemeanors).

Charles Edward Applegate, 51, of Hillsboro, was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine, fifth degree felony).

Jade E. Moore, 24, of Mt. Orab, was indicted on three counts of failure to comply with an order of signal of a police officer (third degree felonies), two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs (methamphetamine, second degree felonies), two counts of aggravated possession of drugs (second degree felonies), one count of possession of a fentanyl-related compound (fourth degree felony), and one count of trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound (fourth degree felony). Some counts include specifications for forfeiture of guns and money in a drug case.

Joseph James Yankey, 40, of Cincinnati, was indicted on one count of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer (third degree felony).