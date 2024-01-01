Robert Peyton “Bobby” Hinson, 67, of Russellville, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at U.C. Medical Center in Cincinnati, Ohio. He was a retired Millwright. Mr. Hinson was born December 29, 1955 in Maysville, Kentucky the son of the late Hervey Louis and Lillie Muriel (Henderson) Hinson. He was also preceded in death by his wife – Bessie Alberta (McKenzie) Hinson; a sister – Jennifer Hinson and his brother – Hervey A. “Sonny” Hinson.

Mr. Hinson is survived by two children – Carissa Kirk (Kalub) of Georgetown, Ohio and Dustin Hinson (Ashley) of Southgate, Kentucky; one stepson – Daniel Ishmael of Petersburg, Kentucky; four grandchildren – Corbin Hinson, Brooks Hinson, Owen Kirk and Olivia Kirk; his sister – Debby Pfeffer of Maysville, Kentucky.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 P.M. Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at Cahall Funeral Home in Ripley, Ohio. Visitation will be from 10:30 A.M. to 12:00 P.M. Wednesday. Interment will follow the funeral service in Maplewood Cemetery in Ripley.

