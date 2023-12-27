Mary Ann (Sheeler) Karambellas, resident of Macon, OH, US Highway 62, Winchester, OH, passed away Friday, December 22, at the Adams County Manor. She was born in Decatur, OH on July 4, 1930, the daughter of the late Bert Gaston Sheeler and Aura Helen (Robe) Sheeler. She was known as one of the 4 “Sheeler Sisters”.

She was married to the late Kyriakos G. “Charley” Karambellas from Maysville, Ky. They were married in the St. Sophia, Greek Orthodox Cathedral in Los Angeles, CA on May 27, 1967. That evening they attended the Lawrence Welk dinner/dance in Hollywood, CA.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Bert and Helen Sheeler, her dear husband Charley on December 14, 2005; her oldest sister, Pansy Juree Burns on August 10, 2021 and brother-in-law, Vaughn Purdy.

Mary Ann is survived by her two sisters, Roberta Purdy of Sardinia, Shirley (Omar) Gast of South Webster, OH; brothers-in-law, Bill (Candy) Karambellas of Los Angeles, CA, Toni (Pat) of Naples, FL also her nieces and nephews, Beverly Mathias, Andrew and Joseph Purdy, Lesa Wood, Sheela Gast, Shelley Ing, Brian, Carly, George Karambellas and Katy Kintz.

Mary Ann graduated from Decatur High School in 1948 as Valedictorian of her class. During her childhood days she was active in the Decatur Duty Do’ers 4-H Club, school band, cheerleader for the Decatur basketball team and attended the Methodist Church.

Mary Ann always worked with money: During her high school years, she was class treasurer and worked at Joe Pete Mann’s Grocery Store in Decatur. Working in the store during the War was so different from now. Then customers told you what they wanted, you wrote it down, went around and got the items for them, then counted up the cost of the groceries and also the number of War ration points for each item and collected both; money and ration stamps. After graduation, Mary Ann worked for Earl Schatzman at the Farmers and Union Tobacco Warehouses and then at the Bank of Russellville for 18 years. During her employment at the Bank of Russellville, she was appointed as Assistant Cashier. She always considered working for Earl Schatzman as her college education. She also served as treasurer of the Corporation of Russellville.

After relocating to Hollywood, CA in 1967, she later worked in the Civic Center of downtown Los Angeles, the Hall of Administration in a civil service position. She was employed by the Los Angeles County Treasurer/Tax Collector for 22 ½ years. After many promotions, she became the “Division Manager of the Banking and Remittance Processing Division” and was responsible for maintaining strict cash controls over all financial activities of the Department and as a Bank for other Co. Depts. Mary Ann enjoyed her work and retired November 23, 1992.

Charley and Mary Ann relocated from Los Angeles to the KY/OH area in 1995 after their retirement and the 1994 earthquake. They maintained a home in both Maysville, KY and Ohio. They especially loved being closer to relatives, friends and assisting their elderly Maysville neighbors, the Kidwell family. Each year in July for the “Decatur Day in the Park Festivities” the “Sheeler Sisters” enjoyed having a float and doing a skit and singing at the end of the parade. Growing up in Decatur, the park was their playground; playing ball, croquet, skating etc.

Since returning home from CA, Mary Ann was Treasurer of the Decatur Alumni for a few years. When Decatur Trustees acquired the Decatur School building for a Community Center in 1998, Mary Ann became the first Treasurer and served as Treasurer for 23 years.

Mary Ann and Charley, enjoyed their Ohio home living close to her sisters and relatives. She especially loved getting together with her sisters and playing Rook.

Mary Ann was a member of the Decatur Community Church in Decatur, OH.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, December 29, 2023 at 12:00 PM at the Meeker Funeral Home in Russellville. Jim Schroeder will be officiating. Interment will follow in the Decatur Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Byrd Township Fire Dept Auxiliary, Byrd Township Community Center or the Decatur Community Church. Please specify all donations for Mary Ann’s memorial.

Please sign her online guestbook at www.meekerfuneralhomes.com.