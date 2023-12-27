Marianne Crouch, 75, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on 12/22/23 at 1328 hours at her home in Lake Waynoka, OH after a very courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.

Marianne was born June 15, 1948, in Stafford, Ontario, Canada, the daughter of the late Edward George and Vivian Adelaide Hunt (nee McGregor).

Marianne was the loving wife of U.S. Marine Corps Veteran Theodore Linn Crouch for 54 years. Loving mother of two sons; Derek (Lindy) Crouch, A.J. (Leah) Crouch; and twin daughters; Krista (Ryan) Porter, Karla (Jason) Park.

The always giving and very loving nanny to fifteen grandchildren; Kendra (Nathan) Jones, Nate Crouch, Dean Crouch, Cortney Crouch, Kacey Crouch, Ryan Crouch, Dillon Crouch, Brady Porter, Bailey Porter, Cameron Porter, Kira Watchorn, Noah Watchorn, Anna Watchorn, J.D. Park and Carter Park.

Marianne loved her extended family; Linda Mason (nee Crouch), Cassie (Scott) Hill (nee Mason), Andrew Mason, Gage Hill, and Nash Hill.

Growing up in Canada and England, Marianne graduated from St. Oxfords School in London, England and was a successful model in Chicago, IL, where she was chosen as high fashion model of the year and received the key to the city.

While modeling, Marianne met Ted while he was visiting for work and married December 6, 1969. They settled in New York, NY., Columbus, OH., Memphis, TN., and later moved to Cincinnati, OH. for Ted’s career at Procter & Gamble and later the owner of Bavarian Motors.

Marianne retired from modeling to focus attention on family. She never missed a children’s sporting event, always found behind the video camera, filming every little league football game, cheerleading, hockey game, and figure skating. Her ability to care for her family, was truly an accomplishment. It didn’t matter how busy the children were, Marianne always had the best dinners for the whole family. Even though she always shared the best recipes with all of us, they never tasted quite the same as Marianne cooked with love!

When Marianne entered a room, everyone was astonished by her natural beauty, however, her internal beauty was even more pronounced by her acts of serving, caring and loving. Most importantly, what she loved most was watching her children grow to lead successful lives. She raised her children to be respectful, loving, caring and serving others.

Marianne enjoyed rescuing and feeding her adopted cats; Tabelina, Anastacia, and Vanessa. Marianne loved with all her heart and would help anyone and anything.

What truly brought happiness and an obvious sense of pride to Marianne was the time she spent with her children and grandchildren. She always said she had her dream lake home, dream family, and even her dream car.

In true Marianne fashion, thinking of any way to help others, she often delayed her own care, finding pancreatic cancer in its advanced stage. She fought incessantly. She can now rest in peace and be with God.

Marianne was able to spend her retirement years with Ted at her dream home on Lake Waynoka which had enough room for her entire family. Marianne (Mom) spent her final days with her family. She was truly at peace and now, is welcomed into heaven with her parents and anyone else who may have passed along the way.

We will always love you! Love, all of us!!!

A celebration of life will be held at 238 Waynoka Drive, Lake Waynoka, OH 45171 (use 1 Waynoka Drive for directions) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 from 2PM to 5PM.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to: American Cancer Society

