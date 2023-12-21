Billy J. Jordan, age 59, of Mt. Orab, Ohio died Saturday, December 2, 2023 at his residence. He was a construction worker. Billy was born September 13, 1964 in Georgetown, Ohio the son of Mary Ann (King) Jordan and the late Eldon Jordan, Sr.

Billy is survived by one daughter – Trisha Jordan of Loudon, Ohio; one son – Pete Jordan of Manchester, Ohio; five grandchildren; his mother – Mary Ann (King) Jordan of Felicity, Ohio; one sister – Glenna Johnson of Felicity, Ohio; four brothers – Eldon Jordan,Jr. (Beverly) of Feesburg, Ohio, Allen Jordan (Fran) of Ripley, Ohio, Paul Jordan (Michelle) of Mt. Orab, Ohio and John Jordan of Georgetown, Ohio and several nieces and nephews.

Celebration of Life services are pending.The Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio is serving the family.

Condolence may be sent to the family at www.cahallfuneralhomes.com