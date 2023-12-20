Terry P. Tatlock, 76, of Clovis, California, passed away peacefully on December 16, 2023 after an extended illness.

He was born on September 24, 1947 and is predeceased by his parents, Forrest (Pete) and Mildred Tatlock. He is survived by his wife Diana Myers Tatlock of 55 years, daughter Sheri Noll and husband Rod, and granddaughters Ashley and Katelyn Noll.

Terry graduated from Georgetown High School, Georgetown, Ohio in 1965 and attended Cincinnati General Hospital School of Radiology. He worked for Murray Calloway County Hospital, Murray, Ky for 21 years as Director of Radiology. He retired and spent his remaining working years as an Independent Health Agent for McConnell Insurance Agency, Murray, Ky.

In 2006 Terry and Diana relocated to Clovis, California to be with their daughter, Sheri and family.

Terry greatly enjoyed fishing, golfing, playing cards, and spending time with family and friends. He asked to be remembered for his witty sense of humor.

A private service will be held in his honor. The family requests donations be made to a favorite charity in lieu of flowers or gifts.