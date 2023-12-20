Randy Waits, 71 , of Mt. Orab, Ohio passed away Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at his home. He was surrounded by his loved ones and his bird dog Cash. He was preceded in death by his parents Ralph Waites and Ruth (Ballein) Waits, also a special stepson Scott Lowe. He leaves behind his life partner of 46 years Cheryl Lowe, two brothers, Rick (Jackie) Waits and Roger (Mary) Waits, two stepdaughters Krista Reed and Jerri (Jim) Meeks, four grandchildren Chelsea Keith Durr, Noah (Casey) Keith, Lindsey (Cory) Gabriel and Corey Reed, very loved and special great grandchildren Evelinn Durr, Rhett Durr, Hattie Mae Stack, Cooper Gabriel and his twin brother Conrad Gabriel. A host of Aunts, Uncles, Nieces, and Cousins.

Randy was a United States Navy Veteran. He served in the Vietnam War.

Randy loved to pheasant hunt, deer hunt, and bass fish and through doing so he met and made many friends that became family over the years.

Randy was a good mechanic, all around carpenter, plumber and electrician. He was self-employed.

It was Randy’s wish to be cremated, Advantage Crematorium Care in Loveland, Ohio is taking care of his needs.

The family will have a private Celebration of Life in the near future. Pastor Rick Cooper and dear friend, of Williamsburg will officiate.

The entire family would like to thank the special team of nurses, Drs. and respiratory staff at Clermont Mercy ICU and also Hospice of Hope for their compassion and care shown to Randy during his time of need.