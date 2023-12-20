Linda M. Mooris, age 78, of Williamsburg, Ohio passed away Saturday, December 16, 2023 at the Clermont Mercy Hospital in Batavia, Ohio. She was a payroll supervisor for Senco for 25 years. Linda was born August 13, 1945 in St. Bernard, Ohio the daughter of the late Thomas A. and Cecelia (Broxterman) Mooris. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by four siblings – Nancy Clark, Rebecca Van Patten, Thomas R. and John C. Mooris.

Ms. Mooris is survived by her four siblings – Judith McKee of Williamsburg, Ohio, Marianne Vayle of Williamsburg, Ohio, Cynthia Pottorf of Venice, Florida and Daniel Mooris of Williamsburg, Ohio.

Following cremation, a Celebration of Life service will be held at the convenience of the family. Please contact a family member for information. The Cahall Funeral Home in Mt. Orab is serving the family.

