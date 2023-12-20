Frank Alexander Stivers III, 63, of Ripley, Ohio passed away Monday December 18, 2023, at his residence. Frank was born on July 13, 1960, the only child of Bertha (nee Germann) and Frank Alexander Stivers II. Shortening the name Alexander, his mother lovingly nicknamed him “Zandy” when he was just a baby. That name stayed with him the rest of his life. He called himself Frank. Frank attended Ripley Union Lewis Huntington Schools and Southern Hills Joint Vocational School, where he enjoyed carpentry and mechanical classes graduating in 1979. He was always constructing things. He is responsible for building the stable used in the Ripley Community Nativity Display set up in front of the Centenary Methodist Church each year. His life was not easy. He lost his father when he was only 2 years old and his mother died just as he finished High School. He had several medical conditions which greatly affected his life. He had an eye condition which made it very difficult for him to see. He was quite interested in the environment and was a member of Green Peace and the Sierra Club, and other organizations dedicated to protecting the earth.

Frank Stivers is survived by several aunts and many first cousins on both the Stivers side and the Germann side of his family. His cousin, Greg Germann had recently been helping make his residence more livable.

Services will be held Friday, December 29, 2023 at Cahall Funeral Home in Ripley, Ohio. Visitation will start at 10:00 A.M. followed by the Funeral Service at 11:00 A.M. with Clark Castle from the Ripley Church of the Nazarene, who visited with Frank often. Interment will be at Maplewood Cemetery in Ripley.

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.cahallfuneralhomes.com