Mary Anna Neu, 91, of Ripley, Ohio, passed away Monday, December 11, 2023 at the Ohio Valley Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center near Ripley. She was retired from the former U.S. Shoe Factory in Ripley and was a member of the Ripley Church of Christ. Ms. Neu was born December 8, 1932 in Ripley, Ohio the daughter of the late Grover Cleveland and Viva Margaret (Rossman) Neu. She was also preceded in death by one sister – Helen Holton and one brother – Harold Neu.

Ms. Neu is survived by one sister – Bernice Frebis (Tom) of Ripley, Ohio; two brothers – Robert Neu of Lucasville, Ohio and Roger Neu (Sandy) of West Harrison, Indiana; numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 P.M. Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at Cahall Funeral Home in Ripley, Ohio. Pastor John Neu will officiate. Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. to 12:00 P.M. Tuesday. Interment will follow the funeral service in Maplewood Cemetery in Ripley.

If desired, memorial donations mat be made to: Ripley Church of Christ P.O. Box 158 Ripley, Ohio 45167

