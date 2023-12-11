Lonnie Brooks, age 94, of Moscow, Ohio died Friday, December 8, 2023 at the Ohio Valley Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Ripley, Ohio. Mr. Brooks was retired from General Motors after thirty years he loved music, enjoyed playing the guitar and piano, fishing and traveling. He was born May 26, 1929 in Powell County, Kentucky the son of the late William Thomas and Vernie Mae (Sweeney) Brooks. He was also preceded in death by his wife – Marie (Gambrel) Brooks 8in 2002, two daughters – Linda Gray and Lucille Gallimore, two brothers – Archie Brooks and Walter Clay Brooks and one sister – Pearl Gilbert.

Mr. Brooks is survived by four children – Lois Ann Franklin of Felicity, Ohio, Allen Brooks (Pamela) of Lakeland, Florida, Virginia Mae Lang of Georgetown, Ohio and Bonnie Louise Stroup of Williamsburg, Ohio; sixteen grandchildren; twenty-seven great grandchildren and numerous great-great grandchildren.

Graveside services will be held at 3:00 P.M. Friday, December 15, 2023 at Shinkles Ridge Cemetery near Georgetown, Ohio. Lynn Souder will officiate. There will be no visitation. The Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio is serving the family.

