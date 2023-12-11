With recent wins over Felicity, East Clinton, and Bethel-Tate, the Georgetown Lady G-Men bowling team rose to a 3-0 record, and first place in the Southern Buckeye Athletic/Academic Conference National Division.

The Lady G-Men opened the season on Nov. 21 against the Felicity Lady Cardinals. The Lady G’s had three consistent bowlers for the night. Georgetown senior Heather King knocked 267 pins, along with Georgetown sophomore Carolyn Edminsten. Edminsten played one game, with a final score of 267.

The Lady G-Men traveled to Royal Z Lanes in Wilmington on Nov. 27 for another league matchup against East Clinton. They played a fierce game against the Lady Astros during the baker games, winning by 93 pins. The final score was 1,747 to 1,149 in favor of Georgetown.

The game that allowed the Lady G-Men to rise to 3-0 was a league matchup against the Bethel-Tate Lady Tigers on Nov. 30. Edminsten led the team with a total of 418 pins, and not far from Edminten was Georgetown senior Melanie Liming with 348.

Edminsten was also up for the Cincinnati Enquirer girls bowler of the week for the week of Nov. 27, finishing in third with a total of 72 votes.

The team was scheduled to play Williamsburg on Dec. 5.