Beverly Ann Watson, age 59, of Mt.Orab, Ohio died Saturday, December 9, 2023 at the Hospice of Cincinnati East in Anderson Township, Ohio. She was a homemaker, loved Barry Manilow and the Bengals and enjoyed working out, swimming and thrifting. Bev was born November 28, 1964 in Georgetown, Ohio the daughter of Mary Katherine (Mock) Watson of Georgetown, Ohio and the late Charles William Watson.

In additional to her mother, Ms. Watson is survived by one son – Andrew Leimberger of Milford, Ohio; one sister – Anita Crace of Hamersville, Ohio; one brother – Charles “Butch” Watson and wife Teresa of Georgetown, Ohio; two nieces – Heather Bohman and husband Andrew of Bethel, Ohio and Jennifer Murray and husband Patrick of Fayetteville, Ohio; one nephew – Jordan Crace of Maumee, Ohio; one step-niece – Elizabeth Pauley of Georgetown, Ohio; one step-nephew- Joseph Pauley of Georgetown, Ohio and three great nieces and nephews – Brantley, Callie and Cami Murray.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Saturday, December 16, 2023 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio. Pastor Ted House will officiate. Visitation will be from 6:00 P.M. – 8:00 P.M. Friday at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Confidence Cemetery in Georgetown, Ohio.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Bible Baptist Church, 990 West Main Street, P.O. Box 336, Mt.Orab, Ohio 45154.

