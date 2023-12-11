Ripley’s Ty Fyffe puts up a shot over Whiteoak defenders during the season opener at Ripley on Dec. 1. Photo by Wade Linville

Another winter season of Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington High School Blue Jay basketball got underway Dec. 1, as the Jays played host to the Whiteoak Wildcats for a Southern Hills Athletic Conference Division II contest.

The Blue Jays got off to a slow start, falling behind 19-0 in the first quarter of play. The Jays battled back, ending the first half on a 9-0 run to cut the Whiteoak lead to 27-20 heading into halftime break.

The Jays later trimmed the Wildcats’ lead to just five points in the second half, but the Wildcats managed to extend their lead to 12 in the fourth quarter to come away with a 60-48 win.

The Jays were scheduled to face the Blanchester Wildcats in a non-league game at Ripley on Dec. 5, and they are back in action on Friday, Dec. 8 as they travel to Fairfield to face the home standing Lions for a league contest.

The Jays will return home on Tuesday, Dec. 12 to host the Peebles Indians for an SHAC game.