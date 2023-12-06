Helen Louise Highfield, 95, of Ripley, Ohio, passed away Monday, December 4, 2023 at the Villa Georgetown Nursing Home in Georgetown, Ohio. She was owner/operator of Helen’s Variety Shop in Ripley for seventy plus years and was a member of the House of Jacob. Mrs. Highfield was born March 7, 1928 in Fleming County, Kentucky the daughter of the late Louis and Blanche (Hockensmith) Shields. She was also preceded in death by her husband – Leonard Highfield; three children – Blanche Fowler, Audrey Boone and Vincent Highfield; a half-sister – Jessie Blevins.

Mrs. Highfield is survived by three daughters – Tiny Hall of Ripley, Ohio, Patsy Bradford (Larry) of Ripley, Ohio and Charlene Ralston of Aberdeen, Ohio; one son Angelo Highfield (Lisa) of Aberdeen, Ohio; one step-daughter – Linda Leming of Vanceburg, Kentucky; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Friday, December 8, 2023 at Cahall Funeral Home in Ripley, Ohio. Rev Clark Castle and Rev. James Settles will officiate. Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. Friday. Interment will follow the funeral service in Red Oak Cemetery near Ripley.

