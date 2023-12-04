Vaughn Martin Purdy, age 90, of Sardinia, Ohio, passed away suddenly Tuesday, November 28, 2023.

He was born May 30, 1933 in Miamiville, Ohio, son of the late Wilbur F. and Estella Hopkins Purdy. Vaughn was raised on the family farm, where he still resided, and graduated from Sardinia High School in 1951. On November 5, 1955 he was united in marriage with Roberta Sheeler Purdy of Decatur, Ohio. Vaughn enjoyed playing trumpet in various dance bands and local orchestras in his early years but farming was his life, as well as his livelihood. For the last time “heading for the barn”.

In addition to his wife, Vaughn is survived by his two sons, Andrew (Sandra) Purdy and Joseph (Lori) Purdy all of Sardinia, daughter, Lesa (Edward) Wood of Georgetown; sisters-in-law: Mary Ann Karambellas of Winchester and Shirley (Omar) Gast of South Webster; nine grandchildren: Ashlee (Cory) Scheadler, Kyle (Kim) Purdy, Randal (Todd) McClimans, Rhett (Alisha) Purdy, Kaylee (Erich) Vogelsang, Kendall (Jessica) Purdy, Emilee (Mark Persaud) Wood, Cynthia (Hank) Johnson, and Laura Wood, seven great-grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.

In addition to his parents, Vaughn was preceded in death by his brother, Wilmer Purdy, sister, Cleo F. Purdy, half-brother, Floyd Purdy, half-sisters: Virgina Purdy Lauch, Vivian Purdy Cochran, Sarah Purdy Turner, and Bea Purdy Wiederhold; sister-in-law, Juree Burns, and a granddaughter, Robin Marie Purdy.

Friends will be received at the Sardinia Hope Church, 105 S. Main St . Sardinia, Sunday, December 3, 2023 from 2:00 pm – 5:00 pm.

Funeral services will be held at Sardinia Hope Church, Monday, December 4, 2023 at 11:00 am with Rev. James Schroeder officiating. Interment will follow in the Sardinia Cemetery with a lunch being served at the church afterwards.

Edgington Funeral Home, Mowrystown has been entrusted with the arrangements.

To sign the online guest book, go to www.edgingtonfuneralhomes.com.