The 2023 Ripley River Village Christmas Weekend Committee has announced Ripley Heritage, Inc. will once again be holding the popular Ripley Heritage Christmas Home Tour of local unique and historic homes.

The Ripley Christmas Home Tour of historic homes will be held Sunday, Dec. 10 from 1 to 5 p.m. beginning at the Ripley Museum, 219 N. Second St. Tickets are $20 and will go on sale slightly before 1 p.m. Tour maps will be available with tickets. Proceeds support the museum. Amber Dudley is the chairman of this year’s event.

Tour guests will have time to browse the many museum displays while enjoying refreshments. The museum, decorated for the Christmas season, will be open Saturday, Dec. 9 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 10 from 1 to 5 p.m.

Six homes will be open for touring, ranging from the historic Chambers Baird house occupied by the Bradshaw family to the modern hillside home of Sara Goldsberry and Walt Orlowsky.

Ripley Heritage, Inc. is a non-profit organization dedicated to historical preservation and the operation of The Rankin House and the Ripley Museum.

Housed in a 10-room 1850s Federal-style home, the Ripley Museum is filled with more than 600 unique and rare items relations to Ripley’s rich, historic past. The Civil War collection includes locally found weapons, photographs and letters from the men of Ripley, Ohio, and the surrounding region. The museum can provide information about the marker at the nearby site of Camp Ripley, which served as a training and mustering camp from 1861 to 1864.