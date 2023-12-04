It’s official! Georgetown High School senior Jacob Faught signed his letter of intent to continue his career as a student/athlete at the University of Rio Grande in Ohio during a signing ceremony on Nov. 28. He will continue his cross country and track/field career. Georgetown High School Athletic Director, Krista Cahall said, “Georgetown is proud of your commitment to your sport and decision for your future!” Pictured is Brian Faught, Jacob Faught, and Rio Grande Cross Country/Track Coach Matt Paxton.