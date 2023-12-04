Betty Jean Webb, age 85, of Ripley, Ohio died Friday, November 24, 2023 at the Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus, Ohio. She was retired from Precision Lens and a member of the Centenary Methodist Church in Ripley, Ohio. Jean loved making people smile and laugh, spending her mornings with her breakfast crowd at the Dairy Yum Yum and eating lunch with her lunch bunch, playing the lottery and reading her bible daily. She was born April 4, 1938 in New Vienna, Ohio the daughter of the late Raymond Carl and Mary Ruth (Minzler) Young. Besides her parents, Jean was preceded in death by her husband of nearly 61 years – Ursel Ray Webb, Sr. in 2016, one brother – Roger Young and one sister – Susie Adams.

Mrs. Webb is survived by three children – Jayne McKamey of Wilmington, Ohio, Debbie Wheeler and husband Tom of Texas and Ursel R. Webb, Jr. and wife Tracy of Washington Court House, Ohio; ten grandchildren; twenty-one great grandchildren; six great-great grandchildren; two sisters – Doris Burton and husband Marlin of New Vienna, Ohio and Shirley Roberts of Florida; one brother-in-law – Bob Webb and wife Shirley of Wilmington, Ohio and numerous nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at the Pisgah Ridge Cemetery near Ripley, Ohio. The Cahall Funeral Home in Ripley, Ohio is serving the family.

The family would like to share Jean’s favorite prayer:

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy name; thy kingdom come;

thy will be done; on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread.

And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us.

And lead us not into temptation; but deliver us from the evil one.

For thine is the kingdom, the power and the glory, for ever and ever. Amen.