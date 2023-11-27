Lloyd Blaine Roberts, 57, of Mt. Orab, was sentenced on charges of rape and illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance after entering a plea of guilty on Oct. 31 in the Brown County Court of Common Pleas.

In was on Aug. 1, 2022 when a 50 count indictment was handed up by a Brown County grand jury, charging Roberts with 20 counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor or impaired person, 20 counts of illegal use of a minor or impaired person in nudity-oriented material or performance, and 10 counts of rape.

On Oct. 31, Roberts entered a plea of guilty to an amended and renumbered indictment to four counts of illegal use of minor in nudity-oriented material or performance (all felonies of the second degree) and one count of rape (first degree felony) before Brown County Common Pleas Judge Scott T. Gusweiler. On that same date, Judge Gusweiler sentenced Roberts to an indefinite prison term of a minimum of six years and a maximum of nine years in the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction on one count for illegal use of minor in nudity-oriented material or performance.

Roberts was also sentenced to six years in the Ohio Department of Corrections on each of the other three counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material to be served consecutively to the sentence imposed in count one of the indictment.

For rape, Roberts was sentenced to six years in the Ohio Department of Corrections to be served consecutively to the sentence imposed for the four counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance. Roberts is classified as a tier III sex offender, subject to registration requirements.

The other counts of the renumbered indictment were ordered dismissed. Counts 1-29 of the original indictment were dismissed prior to the plea and sentencing. The court notified Roberts that post-release control is mandatory in this case for five years.

Roberts is currently being held in the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction.