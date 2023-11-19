Catherine “Cathy” Cundiff, 67, of Mt. Orab, Ohio joined her loved ones in heaven on November 13, 2023. Catherine was born on November 24, 1955, to the late Bobby and Mary (Shope) Bingaman. Catherine was preceded in death by her husband Michael Cundiff, parents Bobby and Mary (Shope) Bingaman, Brother Christopher Bingaman, and grandson Hunter Bingaman.

Cathy brought joy and laughter to all. Her presence and strength will be greatly missed.

Catherine is survived by her son Ryan Bingaman of Mt. Orab, daughters Leigh Ann (Matthew) Kittle of Pooler, Georgia, and Brittany (Michael) Pierson of Hillsboro, Ohio. Lifelong friend Tammy Sharp. Grandchildren Logan, Lotus, Seth, Olivia, Wyatt, Charlotte, Cylas, Tharen, Kayson, Kirra, Kelsi, Wyatt, and Everleigh. Along with a host of extended family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, 2808 Reading Road, Cincinnati, Ohio 45206, or a charity of the donor’s choice.

Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, November 25, 2023, at 2:00 pm at Megie Funeral Home located at 104 Spice Street, Mt. Orab, Ohio 45154. Family and friends will be welcomed to visit beginning at 12:00 pm until the time of service. Burial will follow the service at Mt. Orab Cemetery.