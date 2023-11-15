Vicki A. (Moler) Conley of Blue Ash, Ohio passed away at home on Monday, November 13, 2023, at the age of 68. She was born to the late Victor and Mary (Glover) Moler on November 02, 1955, in Georgetown, Ohio.

Vicki is survived by her loving son Jared Godsey of Blue Ash, Ohio and her caring siblings Jerry Moler of Mt. Orab, Ohio, Daryl Moler of Mt. Orab, Ohio, and Tom (Darlene) Moler of Mt. Orab, Ohio.

In addition to her parents Vicki was preceded in death by her sister Marcia (Carroll) Boothby, and sister in law Carolyn Moler.

A Memorial Visitation will be held on Saturday, November 18, 2023 from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm at Megie Funeral Home located at 104 Spice Street, Mt. Orab, Ohio 45154.