Eastern High School junior, Brandy Shular, is peaking at the right time in her high school cross country season. Shular started to hit her stride at the Unioto Invitational when she ran a 20:13 which was just a couple seconds off the school record of 20:11 set by Alyssa Taylor in 2014.

Head coach Tom Glasscock said, “I believe she will break the school record at the SHAC League Meet next weekend”.

Shular did just that at the Southern Hills Athletic Conference League meet at Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington High School, where she ran a 19:49 to finish runner-up in the conference and break the school record, earning All-SHAC honors.

She helped her team earn the SHAC runner-up trophy.

At the OHSAA District Division III Cross Country Championship Meet at Rio Grande University, Shular ran a 20:22 race and finished as the district runner-up. A few days after that meet, she was named Southeast District Division III Co-Runner of the Year for cross country.

At the OHSAA Division III Regional Cross Country Meet at Pickerington North, Shular finished 22nd in the race with a time of 20:07, qualifying her for the OHSAA Division III State Cross Country Championship Meet. She was scheduled to compete at the OHSAA Division III State Cross Country Meet held at Fortress Obetz on Saturday, Nov. 4 at 10 a.m.