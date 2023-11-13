Randy E. Dowling, of Mt. Orab, Ohio passed away at home surrounded by his loving family on Saturday, November 11, 2023, at the age of 71. He was born on May 10, 1952, in Cincinnati, Ohio to the late James Louis and Verna Jean (nee Sterett) Dowling.

Randy is survived by his loving children Randy (Carla) Dowling of Russellville, Ohio, Samantha (Brian) Blackburn of Mt. Orab, Ohio, and Zachary Dowling of Mt. Orab, Ohio; his adored grandchildren Nathan, Natalie, and Joshua Dowling, and Jasmin Johnson; along with his caring siblings Robert Dowling of Hamersville, Ohio, Roger Dowling of Hamersville, Ohio, Peggy Coburn of Lexington, Kentucky, Connie (Galen) Waits of Sardinia, Ohio, and Cindy Dowling of Georgetown, Ohio; including numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles, family, and friends.

In addition to his parents Randy was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 47 years Donna Gail (nee Hacker) Dowling, and siblings Richard, and Ronald Dowling, Norma Fox, Linda Bailey, and Marsha Humphries.

Randy retired from Makino after 50 years of Service.

Funeral Services will be held on Friday, November 17, 2023, at 12:00 pm at Megie Funeral Home located 104 Spice Street, Mt. Orab, Ohio 45154. Family and friends may visit beginning at 10:00 am until the time of service. Burial will follow at Confidence Cemetery in Georgetown, Ohio. Pastor David Burgess officiating.