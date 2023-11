The Georgetown U14 boys soccer team recently won their league championship to make them back-to-back league champions. Photo provided

The Georgetown U14 boys soccer team recently won their league championship to make them back-to-back league champions. They will be headed to the state tournament starting the weekend of Nov. 11 at Joyce Park.

The Georgetown U14 girls team and the U8 boys teams also won their league championship games and will be headed to play for state titles.